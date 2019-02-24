Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Stock Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,941 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.76M, up from 99,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $316.79. About 1.25 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,365 shares to 217,866 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd Co reported 4,168 shares stake. Jefferies Gru invested in 0.07% or 66,898 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 183,783 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited owns 10,159 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 97,677 shares. Bank reported 1.1% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 350,463 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.84% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 84,846 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hodges Mgmt holds 0.26% or 1,250 shares. Boltwood Capital Management owns 5,216 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clark Grp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 118,806 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 302,066 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,993 shares to 68,306 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 16,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,091 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).