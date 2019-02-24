Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) Stake by $2.11 Million; Valuation Declined; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Stake

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 53.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 73,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 63,483 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 136,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) by 18.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 41,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,300 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.53M, down from 226,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 140,954 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.48% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Ends Deal to Buy Akorn, Which Pledges a Fight; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 18/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America, American Nephrology Nurses Association Announce Recipients of Nursing Educational Scholarships; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FRESENIUS SE AT ‘BBB-‘, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 22/04/2018 – $AKRX Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn due to Akorn’s failure to fulfill several closing conditions, including material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements; 25/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL WILL IMPLEMENT SHR BUY-BACK; 25/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL WILL DO UP TO EU39M BUY-BACK; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 205568 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $459.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 77,380 shares to 164,023 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% or 18,894 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston And has invested 2.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 222,754 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Madison Investment has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 35,098 shares. Ntv Asset Management owns 30,553 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co owns 13,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kings Point Management holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 164,910 shares. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Calamos Wealth Llc has 0.7% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or owns 105,992 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 3.04M shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il invested in 6,877 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Llc owns 173,706 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 86,882 shares. Mawer Management Ltd reported 0% stake.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $893,356 activity. The insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 81,726 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $66.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 43,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).