Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $2.04 Million as Shares Rose; Cibc Asset Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 1,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136.58 million, up from 66,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) by 15.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 739,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.88M, up from 642,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 400,727 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 0.09% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

Since November 7, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $619,751 activity. Shares for $100,214 were bought by Blalock Rebecca. OSBORNE RICHARD J had bought 2,500 shares worth $57,175 on Friday, November 9. Rose Nathaniel also sold $183,840 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold HASI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 2.46% more from 33.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 5,574 shares. Blair William & Communications Il invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 700 shares. Agf Invests America has 0.95% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com invested in 0% or 116,640 shares. Axa owns 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 83,764 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 2,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited accumulated 12,307 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 2.74 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management holds 0.07% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 299,498 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 103,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,751 shares to 36,933 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 37,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,114 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock or 181 shares. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22M. $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million. $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, September 6.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 2.43M shares to 6.93M shares, valued at $31.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 329,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 17,835 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B owns 666 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Co reported 2,159 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 12.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 658,700 shares. Tikvah Ltd Liability Com holds 15.7% or 26,220 shares. Junto Cap Limited Partnership owns 25,458 shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,948 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment has 423 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1,686 were reported by Hendley &. North Star Asset owns 476 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru Company has 379 shares. 643 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 36,118 shares.