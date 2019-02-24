Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Both Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 403.56M 1.20 21.04M -0.26 0.00 EXFO Inc 275.36M 0.68 22.05M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harmonic Inc. and EXFO Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harmonic Inc. and EXFO Inc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. -5.21% -16.3% -7.1% EXFO Inc -8.01% -6.4% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Harmonic Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EXFO Inc has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, EXFO Inc has 1.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Harmonic Inc. and EXFO Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EXFO Inc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Harmonic Inc. is $7.42, with potential upside of 33.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Harmonic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of EXFO Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 61.8% are EXFO Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -7.83% -13.23% -1.8% 19.08% 24.82% 23.33% EXFO Inc -4.73% 2.73% -28.76% -12.75% -30% -30.8%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has 23.33% stronger performance while EXFO Inc has -30.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Harmonic Inc. beats EXFO Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.