Harsco Corporation (HSC) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Comparison side by side

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 1.74B 1.07 57.41M 1.27 17.31 Nexa Resources S.A. 2.49B 0.56 74.86M 0.26 47.08

Demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Nexa Resources S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nexa Resources S.A. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Harsco Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Harsco Corporation is currently more affordable than Nexa Resources S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harsco Corporation and Nexa Resources S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 3.30% 27% 3.6% Nexa Resources S.A. 3.01% 1.4% 0.6%

Liquidity

Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Nexa Resources S.A. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Nexa Resources S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harsco Corporation.

Dividends

Harsco Corporation pays out a $0.05 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.21% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.52 per share with a dividend yield of 4.98% for Nexa Resources S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Nexa Resources S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation has a 39.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Harsco Corporation shares and 25.2% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares. Harsco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.03%. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.47% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -17.57% -24.12% -21.81% -15.52% 23.53% 18.23% Nexa Resources S.A. -3.2% -9.7% 11.11% -23.17% -27.02% -38.3%

For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Nexa Resources S.A. on 9 of the 16 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.