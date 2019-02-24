Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Stake in Kosmos Energy LTD (KOS) by $1.54 Billion

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) by 47.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 164,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,042 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 344,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 3.72 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 37.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 128.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89 million, up from 12,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 256,177 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold KOS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 381.31 million shares or 0.93% more from 377.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 14,867 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 12,259 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 15,434 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Citadel Ltd Llc has 2.02 million shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 320,334 shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability Co holds 524,200 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 13,942 are owned by Gru One Trading Lp. Nomura owns 729,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Encompass Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 1.35M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 49,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 150 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend Sa 1Adr Rep 1Shs by 3,800 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $8.12 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies In W I (NYSE:KEYS) by 41,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.38 billion activity. WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $835.70M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Monday, November 26. BCP IV GP L.L.C. also sold $29.46M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, September 19. 3.30M Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares with value of $29.46M were sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P..

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on February, 25 before the open. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 210.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. KOS’s profit will be $43.91 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.83% EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $454,213 activity. $224,818 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares were sold by Churchill Dwight D..

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $575.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,290 shares to 269,478 shares, valued at $44.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.