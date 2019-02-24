Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 133.04M 1.21 6.46M -0.11 0.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 25.29M 1.75 51.21M -5.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. -4.86% -6% -3.1% Valeritas Holdings Inc. -202.49% 885.5% -116.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are 2.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Valeritas Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares and 6.8% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. -12.15% -16.59% -38.58% -33.9% 9.29% 5.15% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 1.93% -67.92% -69.76% -78.17% -90.98% -87.06%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Valeritas Holdings Inc. has -87.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.