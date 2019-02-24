Harvard Management Co Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake; Howe & Rusling Has Upped Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $523,232 as Stock Value Declined

Harvard Management Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2271.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc bought 314,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.06 million, up from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 146.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 3,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,310 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $884,000, up from 2,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 2.87 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 sales for $202.56 million activity. On Thursday, December 27 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.27M. Stretch Colin also sold $126,638 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. 1,560 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. On Monday, August 27 Zuckerberg Mark sold $106.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 602,000 shares.

Harvard Management Co Inc, which manages about $392.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 411,039 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,531 shares. 14,888 were reported by Rmb Cap Ltd Llc. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 84,680 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc has invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duff And Phelps Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 25,515 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 22,256 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.20M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paloma Prns Mngmt Com invested in 0.04% or 14,443 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated reported 26,273 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 1.96% or 4.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roosevelt Invest stated it has 1.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winslow Capital Management Limited Com has 1.99 million shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,234 shares. Cullen Cap Management Lc owns 13,230 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. has 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 60,939 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank holds 0.26% or 15,520 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0.44% or 596,857 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd reported 64,214 shares. Wealthtrust owns 7,515 shares. California-based L And S Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oppenheimer & Company invested 0.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana-based Old Bancshares In has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 9,202 shares.

