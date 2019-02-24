Harvey Capital Management Position in Att (T) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; Dominion Midstream LP (DM) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 15,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,695 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35 million, up from 381,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Midstream Lp (DM) by 84.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 236,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, up from 128,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 1.92 million shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Raises Cash Distribution to $0.3340 Per Uni; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 14/03/2018 DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 8 (Table); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 15 (Table); 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $251.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,000 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $118.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc Cv Pfd by 16,810 shares to 25,780 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,087 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

