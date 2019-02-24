Hasbro (HAS) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $392,175 as Stock Price Declined; South State Trimmed Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 7.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 86.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,060 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $847,000, up from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.75 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $80.47 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Frascotti John sold $2.09 million worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 20,500 shares. On Wednesday, November 7 Tinga Wiebe sold $598,786 worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 6,000 shares. The insider Thomas Deborah sold 19,683 shares worth $1.98M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold HAS shares while 146 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 105.26 million shares or 4.89% more from 100.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 35,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 10,513 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 54,935 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). The Connecticut-based Ardsley Advisory Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 15,021 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential has 125,715 shares. 2,662 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability. Lifeplan Group holds 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 22 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Community National Bank Na holds 0.01% or 243 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 219,451 shares. British Columbia has invested 0.08% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 688,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp Spons Adr (NYSE:SNE) by 71,266 shares to 107,479 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).