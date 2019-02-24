Hasbro (HAS) Position Has Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc; Cambiar Investors Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Value Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 25.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 36,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,846 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.70 million, up from 141,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.75 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 377,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.20 million, up from 363,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $80.47 million activity. HASSENFELD ALAN G sold $8.92 million worth of stock. 19,683 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Thomas Deborah. $598,786 worth of stock was sold by Tinga Wiebe on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HAS shares while 146 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 105.26 million shares or 4.89% more from 100.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 19 shares. 192,685 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Ipg Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 11,037 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 5,000 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,625 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 23,975 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,558 shares. 2,115 are owned by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Bb&T Corporation holds 11,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Lc owns 146,272 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $691.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,545 shares to 123,043 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,172 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,279 shares to 403,604 shares, valued at $49.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.40M shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco has 78,208 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.89% or 21,275 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.18 million shares stake. Summit Gru Ltd Liability reported 17,000 shares stake. Cognios Lc invested in 13,880 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bbr Prns Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 8,485 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,400 shares. Epoch Invest Partners has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 1.08% or 266,216 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2.01% stake. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 218,111 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 5.76 million shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,661 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reported 1.14 million shares. Personal Capital Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 261,065 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14.