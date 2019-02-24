Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to pay $0.32 on Mar 13, 2019; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Upped By $330,315 Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Mar 13, 2019. (NYSE:HE) shareholders before Feb 25, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc’s current price of $38.62 translates into 0.83% yield. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc’s dividend has Feb 26, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 347,089 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 4.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 39.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 1,805 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 6,424 shares with $1.18M value, up from 4,619 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $49.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.54. About 1.39 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 8,240 shares to 2,718 valued at $315,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 25,546 shares and now owns 47,559 shares. Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) was reduced too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.69 million activity. 77,810 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares with value of $15.55 million were sold by Johnson S. Daniel. Malcolm Mark also bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. Brady Christopher J sold $398,448 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, February 4. The insider Reynolds Catherine B bought 600 shares worth $100,585. The insider CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35M.

Among 9 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. General Dynamics has $222 highest and $164 lowest target. $192.11’s average target is 11.34% above currents $172.54 stock price. General Dynamics had 12 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, January 14. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Argus Research maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, October 26. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,423 shares. Bragg reported 8,511 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 27,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares And has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,124 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,414 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.23 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,818 shares. Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Investment Incorporated has invested 1.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Essex Service Inc reported 32,613 shares. 4,248 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,416 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aristotle Lc holds 1.97% or 1.53M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 0.23% more from 53.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 20,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 75,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 698,209 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 9,656 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 159,148 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 12,468 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0% stake. Motco invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 6,796 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co. 60,174 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Regentatlantic Capital Lc accumulated 0.02% or 7,518 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 90,021 shares. Automobile Association invested in 28,918 shares or 0% of the stock.