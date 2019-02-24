Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.57 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $9.63 Million as Share Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 48.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 103,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25M, down from 212,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB NET SALES $13,622 MLN VS $13,993 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 39.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 34,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,840 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, down from 86,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 24.73M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 27,447 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 7,177 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Semper Augustus Limited invested in 30,000 shares. Bangor Natl Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 16,943 shares. Coho Ptnrs stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 100,985 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Round Table Serv Ltd Co holds 19,066 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com accumulated 273,087 shares. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 32,346 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 502,940 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Bell Bancorp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 55,200 shares. Colony Grp Limited accumulated 31,051 shares. Atria Invests Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American Research Management has invested 0.99% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 34,489 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $887.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,173 shares to 45,099 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 42,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $20.97 million activity. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold 54,200 shares worth $2.63M. DINKINS JAMES L also sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, November 6. MARK LARRY M sold $3.74M worth of stock. HAYS ED sold 45,400 shares worth $2.25M. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768 worth of stock.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $203.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 209,542 shares to 343,626 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 selling transactions for $4.38 billion activity. $67.19 million worth of stock was sold by WALTON S ROBSON on Thursday, December 13. On Monday, November 19 the insider Canney Jacqueline P sold $394,347. WALTON JIM C also sold $147.63 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by McKenna Judith J. Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77 million worth of stock. Shares for $904,964 were sold by Furner John R..