HCI Group Inc. (HCI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Comparing side by side

Both HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 239.92M 1.82 37.44M 3.96 13.49 Donegal Group Inc. 775.78M 0.48 20.54M -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see HCI Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HCI Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 15.61% 19.4% 4.6% Donegal Group Inc. -2.65% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that HCI Group Inc. pay is $1.45 per share with a dividend yield of 3.05%. Donegal Group Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.5 per share and at a 4.16% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HCI Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HCI Group Inc. has a 5.06% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of HCI Group Inc. shares and 91.61% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.4% of HCI Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -1.64% 5.4% 32.92% 22.33% 77.49% 78.8% Donegal Group Inc. 10.66% 1.71% -4.76% 3.06% -24% -9.28%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has 78.8% stronger performance while Donegal Group Inc. has -9.28% weaker performance.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Donegal Group Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.