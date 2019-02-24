Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has 98.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 87.19% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.47% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.01% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 30.57% 7.30% 3.80% Industry Average 13.36% 9.65% 4.40%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 213.46M 698.16M 24.75 Industry Average 113.71M 851.41M 60.47

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 2.17 2.33 2.50

With average target price of $30.6, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has a potential upside of 6.40%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -6.01%. With higher probable upside potential for Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.5% 8.32% 1.8% 13.91% -7.25% -5.93% Industry Average 1.28% 5.50% 7.35% 16.75% 14.80% 13.37%

For the past year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. had bearish trend while Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s peers are 54.94% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.45 beta.

Dividends

$1.23 per share with a dividend yield of 4.27% is the annual dividend that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. pays. On the other side Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 5.86%.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 7 factors Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.