Heartland Advisors Has Boosted Kirby (KEX) Position; Aetna New (Put) (AET) Stock Were Volatile While Equitec Proprietary Markets Upped Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 18.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 18,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,671 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, up from 97,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 247,903 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased its stake in Aetna Inc New (Put) (AET) by 631.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 163,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.23 million, up from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in Aetna Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 23/03/2018 – lnternationally Recognized Addiction Expert Educates Panel at Aetna Forum to Combat Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Aetna’s Ops Will Now Be Conducted in the Health Care Reportable Segment; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Maintains Aetna on Rating Watch Negative; 17/05/2018 – Aetna Favored by 26 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – AETNA INTERNATIONAL ENTERS PARTNERSHIP DEAL W/ HUMANIS

Another recent and important Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “EnSync Energy Systems receives Notices from NYSE American – GuruFocus.com” on February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Srb has 0.06% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 2,745 shares. Century Inc holds 0% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 8,302 shares. S Muoio Ltd Co has 1.08% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 12,000 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 2,515 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 0.27% or 8,893 shares. Twin Securities Inc holds 572,414 shares or 52.07% of its portfolio. Davenport And Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 2,778 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.11% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Stephens Ar invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 176,716 shares. Natixis reported 2% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Eqis Inc stated it has 4,578 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 19.03M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.08% or 109,068 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 8.54% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET).

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc, which manages about $224.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 29,600 shares to 244,104 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrexon Corp (Call) (NYSE:XON) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $6.02 million activity. $46,796 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by DRAGG RONALD A on Friday, February 1. 4,731 shares were sold by Husted Amy D., worth $349,616. 52,934 shares were sold by PYNE J H, worth $4.65 million on Monday, August 27. The insider Grzebinski David W sold 8,052 shares worth $605,854. Shares for $348,438 were sold by O’Neil Christian G..

