Hendley & Co Has Lowered Adobe Systems Delaware (ADBE) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (RGA) by 88.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $347,000, down from 21,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.11. About 244,587 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 14.40% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware (ADBE) by 34.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34 million, down from 24,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 10,573 shares to 39,074 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 40,218 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,076 are held by Cambridge Advisors. Argent holds 0.28% or 9,045 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 54,176 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 1.64 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 291,678 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 55,395 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited (Wy) has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 117,200 shares. 1,393 were reported by Nuwave Inv Mngmt. Inv Of America Inc has invested 3.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Limited invested in 244,296 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 30,058 shares stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53 million for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 13 sales for $107.07 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of stock or 21,258 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.15 million activity. $13,053 worth of stock was bought by MATSON – TIMOTHY T on Friday, December 28. Laughlin John P Jr sold 2,753 shares worth $394,199. Another trade for 947 shares valued at $137,315 was sold by HENDERSON ALAN C. Shares for $672,199 were sold by LARSON TODD C on Thursday, November 8. Boot Arnoud W.A. sold $90,520 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Tuesday, November 6.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 47,400 shares to 165,563 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).