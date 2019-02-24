Heronetta Management LP Lifted Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $550,800; Aarons (AAN) Share Value Declined While Burney Co Decreased by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 229.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 184,310 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c

Burney Co decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 8.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 23,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.67M, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 445,448 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 13.92% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Since November 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $538,241 activity. $68,641 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Haney Mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Mngmt stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Alps Advsrs reported 4.77 million shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated owns 178 shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,241 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com stated it has 73,799 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp has 1.55% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 2.42M shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 53,901 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 60,776 shares. Moreover, Clinton Grp Inc has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 8,041 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 1.74M shares. Tortoise Ltd Company invested in 11.69M shares or 3.49% of the stock. Samson Mgmt Limited holds 5.46% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 95,797 shares. Conning holds 28,794 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.835 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners LP: Consistent 30% CAGR Distribution Growth Solves A Lot Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXP) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. Robinson John W sold 20,000 shares worth $901,250. On Wednesday, September 12 SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR sold $21,008 worth of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 404 shares. Doman Curtis Linn sold $250,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold AAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.60 million shares or 4.61% less from 70.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Llc holds 9,601 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 174 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 25,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 36,635 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Stephens Ar accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 0.3% or 1.09M shares. James Investment Research reported 139,924 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gp Inc accumulated 185,310 shares. First Advisors LP holds 92,380 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 111 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.21% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top-line +12% for Aaron’s in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Sempra Energy, Rambus, Aaron’s, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Cogent Communications, and SpartanNash with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aaron’s (AAN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aaron’s down 4% on narrowing FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) CEO John Robinson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 118,235 shares to 131,285 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).