Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased American Express Co. (AXP) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased American Express Co. (AXP) stake by 45.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 16,022 shares as American Express Co. (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 19,321 shares with $2.06M value, down from 35,343 last quarter. American Express Co. now has $90.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Among 13 analysts covering Hsbc Holdings (LON:HSBA), 2 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Hsbc Holdings had 33 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Jefferies maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, January 7. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 30. See HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 695.00 New Target: GBX 655.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 685.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 815.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce New Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

29/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Maintain

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) stake by 22,302 shares to 52,146 valued at $4.90 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) stake by 4,598 shares and now owns 15,914 shares. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.34 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.29M. $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by GORDON MARC D. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold $960,959 worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 9 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, September 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, October 22 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, November 26. As per Wednesday, December 19, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $112 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “American Express and Bill.com Introduce Vendor Pay, a New Streamlined, Automated Approach to Accounts Payable – Business Wire”, Gurufocus.com published: “Channeling Warren Buffett – GuruFocus.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,195 were reported by Optimum Advisors. Cypress Ltd Company reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Headinvest Limited Liability owns 1.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 45,327 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has invested 2.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 2.73% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,371 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Co reported 17,015 shares stake. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,307 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,465 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Narwhal Cap invested in 31,941 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 43,784 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 20,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakworth has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).