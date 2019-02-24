Highstreet Asset Management Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Increased by $723,978 as Shares Declined; Bank Of The West Stake in Celgene (CELG) Boosted by $309,097

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 122.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 26,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,738 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, up from 21,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 4.75 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,891 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 10,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 6.92 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,696 shares. Appleton Ma accumulated 10,417 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 174,332 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Liberty Capital Management reported 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited has 32,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru owns 264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Company holds 0.19% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 486,813 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.21% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 168,475 shares. 1,052 are held by Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Company. Gm Advisory Gp reported 5,184 shares.

