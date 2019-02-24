Highvista Strategies Decreased Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Stake by $408,500 as Valuation Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding by $33.24 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 35.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.20M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 554,147 shares traded or 163.30% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 13.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.42M, down from 61,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 08/03/2018 – Correction to Cigna to Buy Express Scripts Story; 10/05/2018 – Innovative Value-based SafeGuardRx® Program Delivers Better Care at Lower Cost for Express Scripts’ Patients and Plan Sponsors; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.18-Adj EPS $2.22; 12/04/2018 – Dhaliwal also alleges Accredo Health, a mail-order pharmacy unit of Express Scripts, was involved in pricing the drug; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Eliminating Gag Clauses and Clawbacks; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $214.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 50,100 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

