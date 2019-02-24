Hillman Co Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.31 Million; Stock Declined; Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $4.20 Million; Share Value Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 21.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.58 million, down from 288,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.15 million shares traded or 99.49% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT

Hillman Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co sold 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.15M, down from 203,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista; 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $132,075. 2,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 61,103 shares worth $10.77M. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $5.45 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 13. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 407,000 shares worth $72.06M on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gruss & Company reported 33,460 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc reported 21,344 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability holds 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 245,565 shares. Addison Cap Com has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park National Oh holds 0.31% or 33,806 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has 727,162 shares for 6.62% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company owns 23,659 shares. Nicholas Investment LP accumulated 11,702 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 20,307 shares. New England Mngmt Inc holds 6,555 shares. Fisher Asset holds 0.08% or 380,957 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fcg Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General Invsts Inc invested in 1.22% or 86,000 shares.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 170,000 shares worth $10.00 million. $412,825 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zenuk Mark N on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 5 Schroder Soren bought $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 1,500 shares. The insider Boehlert Thomas bought 3,200 shares worth $200,590.

