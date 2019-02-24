Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Its Position in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) by $712,920 as Market Value Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Loews Increased Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) by 5484% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 54,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,840 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $773,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 2,852 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 6.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION

Loews Corp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 15.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 52,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 383,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.90M, up from 330,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 6.74M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Vision Fund Will Own 19.6% Equity Stake in GM Cruise; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Motors’ $16.5B Revolving Facilities ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 26/04/2018 – GM CFO CHUCK STEVENS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Loews Corp, which manages about $13.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM’s Stock May Face A Rocky Road Following Quarterly Results – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History, Feb. 11: GM Signs Auto’s First Union Contract (NYSE:GM) – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GM Steamrolls Q4 Earnings Estimates, Stock Pops higher (NYSE:GM) – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Softbank Invests In Autonomous Grocery Delivery Startup Nuro – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GM investors brace for earnings, potential political flak – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Logan Cap invested in 443,123 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 218,951 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 69,900 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 276,581 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Girard Ltd stated it has 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 138,178 shares. Cna Fincl holds 2.54% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 365,255 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 136,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 1.82 million shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 72,196 shares. Guild stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $762.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,900 shares to 940 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com by 462,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,600 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q4 and Year-end 2017 Results – PR Newswire” on March 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group: An Under-Covered Stock Worth A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Completes Jamison, Eaton & Wood Acquisition – PR Newswire” on June 30, 2015. More interesting news about Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cel-Sci, DGSE Companies, Veracyte, China Pharma, Barnwell Industries, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.68, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 1 investors sold SAMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.28 million shares or 2.42% more from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 39,865 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Citigroup reported 2,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr accumulated 85,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 3,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 23,766 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Blackrock has 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 43,825 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 4,243 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 27,942 shares. Northern Corp reported 87,059 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 0.9% or 251,794 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 100 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,802 activity.