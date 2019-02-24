Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.57 58.10M -2.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Histogenics Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Histogenics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2,592.31% and an $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.8% and 65.2%. About 6.2% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.