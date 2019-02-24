Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 60.88M -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Histogenics Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 17.9 and 17.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Histogenics Corporation’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 2,592.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 85% respectively. 6.2% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.69% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 5.85% 6.06% -19.48% -24.46% 0% -35.38%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.