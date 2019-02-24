Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Position by $2.58 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,955 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 42,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.20 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 838,229 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $177.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffing Inc by 14,883 shares to 33,732 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,540 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Le Peuch Olivier had sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000 on Friday, January 18. $3.40 million worth of stock was sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. Schorn Patrick had bought 10,000 shares worth $375,500 on Thursday, December 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sei holds 0.14% or 635,133 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schulhoff & Com accumulated 7,952 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,107 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Llc invested in 108,520 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks owns 716,266 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.62% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 102,570 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetary Management Grp holds 0.1% or 4,095 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Fain Richard D also bought $2.00 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider REITAN BERNT sold 1,578 shares worth $168,179. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $828,652 was sold by Kulovaara Harri U.

