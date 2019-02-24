Holder Ballentine Partners Increased Oneok New (OKE) Holding; Infosys LTD (INFY) Valuation Declined While Forward Management Upped Position by $729,690

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 72,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,668 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, up from 237,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.64M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 96.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,444 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, up from 14,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 2.30M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Fin Inc has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Trust Co Of Virginia Va reported 4,000 shares. Country Club Na owns 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,305 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 367 shares. 7,968 were accumulated by Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.14% or 441,697 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Community Bank Na stated it has 394 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,889 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has 66,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.13M are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Green Square Ltd Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 57,491 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,541 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability New York has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,877 shares to 2,227 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $590.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,079 shares to 9,431 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,224 shares, and cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA).