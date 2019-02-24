Holder First Long Island Investors Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding Lifted by Telemark Asset Management Llc

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 36.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 19,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.42M, up from 54,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 22.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.63M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 752,160 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 22,887 shares. Washington Trust Communication reported 0.61% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company reported 477,615 shares stake. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 14,952 shares. Fort Lp has 8,304 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 11,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson & reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 75,884 shares. Asset One holds 263,326 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.56% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id owns 218,775 shares. Bell Savings Bank reported 0.26% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rdl owns 34,050 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why a Hold Strategy Is Apt for Verisk (VRSK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Verisk Acquires Validus-IVC Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Up 31.2% in a Year: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 19, 2019 : CXO, VRSK, FE, AWK, AGR, CDNS, HST, DVN, FANG, HLF, KAR, ACC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 22 insider sales for $47.70 million activity. Shares for $372,252 were sold by McCarthy Vincent de P.. WRIGHT DAVID B also sold $508,326 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares. Another trade for 53,125 shares valued at $6.12M was made by Anquillare Mark V on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $614,058 were sold by Foskett Christopher M on Monday, November 5. MILLS ANDREW G sold $332,910 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shavel Lee bought $37,256 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, October 10.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual reported 200,894 shares. Tributary Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Private Tru Na holds 1.88% or 81,784 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.18% or 167,133 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs Inc stated it has 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,237 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Secs has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.21% stake. State Street accumulated 156.77M shares. Art Advsrs reported 68,810 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 42,992 are held by Consolidated Invest Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Palo holds 39,730 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Communication holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,761 shares. Thomas White International Ltd invested in 13,767 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan – Motley Fool” published on January 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: Pinterest picks Goldman, JPMorgan to lead IPO – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Actually Worth Owning – Investorplace.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin review: BTC just isn’t worth it, JPMorgan analysts say – New York Business Journal” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $771.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,500 shares to 51,122 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).