Holder Weatherly Asset Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Shufro Rose & Co Raised Its Stake in Tri Pointe Group (TPH) by $2.03 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 63.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 169,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.41 million, up from 267,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.26M shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 33.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Rev $583.4M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.83M, up from 83,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12,237 shares to 260,311 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 114,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,848 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million. $13.09M worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26.

