Holderness Investments Company Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined While Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Stake

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05 million, up from 58,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 295,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 23.88 million shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: FB, MSFT, TSLA, QCOM & V – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2019: JNPR, AMD, MLNX, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Holderness Investments Company, which manages about $115.47M and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,841 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, August 31 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,000 shares. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $922,205 activity. $836,250 worth of stock was sold by MATHER COURTNEY on Tuesday, October 30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 196,800 shares to 251,100 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (Call) (NYSE:EQT) by 46,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: Don’t Panic – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Plummeted 46% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Will Rebound – Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “(AAL), Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Morning Earnings Recap: The Biggest Reports From Thursday’s Session – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

