Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Its Williams Companies (WMB) Position; As T (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut by $715,470 Its Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 31.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 10,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,528 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 32,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 2.52M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 744.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 316,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, up from 42,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 8,277 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has invested 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 224,400 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 58,622 shares. Colony Gru Ltd has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,733 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 2.02M shares stake. Westwood Hldgs Inc holds 0.05% or 76,055 shares in its portfolio. 1.25M were reported by Dorsal Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gfs Advisors Lc owns 3,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 18,109 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP holds 1.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.17M shares. 334 are owned by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 14,643 shares. Primecap Company Ca invested in 715,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $809.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 8,091 shares to 8,089 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name by 52,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,637 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.