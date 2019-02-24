HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Contrasting side by side

Since HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 125.59M 4.03 28.99M 1.51 16.45 Elmira Savings Bank 20.72M 3.08 4.24M 1.66 11.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 23.08% 0% 0% Elmira Savings Bank 20.46% 8.7% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.45 beta. Elmira Savings Bank on the other hand, has 0.21 beta which makes it 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. pays out $0.06 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.22%. Elmira Savings Bank has an annual dividend pay of $0.91 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 17.2%. About 0.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -4.23% -9.49% -13.58% -9.33% -6.43% -3.34% Elmira Savings Bank -1.57% -3.06% -4.23% 0.07% 0.56% 0.07%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats Elmira Savings Bank.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.