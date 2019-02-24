Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Declined While Diversified Trust Co Increased by $794,974 Its Holding; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Market Value Rose, Holder Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.42 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 20.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 474,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.70M market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.33 million shares traded or 255.59% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 141.38% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 141.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 6,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 2.87 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: An Underrated Industrial With Expanding Margins – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: The Pivot Appears To Be Working – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Electric’s Stock: The Bull vs. The Bear – Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.38 million activity. 3,963 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. 28,281 shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna, worth $4.06 million. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsrs owns 28,074 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,650 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 867,123 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Field & Main Comml Bank accumulated 0.56% or 3,770 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 4,950 shares stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 2,037 shares. Btr Capital Management holds 5,100 shares. 100,331 were accumulated by Finemark Natl Bank And Trust. Greenwood Cap Associate Lc reported 42,211 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Us Bank De stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,436 are held by Papp L Roy & Associates. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 17,788 shares. The Delaware-based Cypress Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atlas Browninc reported 1,414 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5,315 shares to 34,315 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,166 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rubicon Project: Nascent Turnaround Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +13.3% on turnaround hopes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) CEO Michael Barrett on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubicon Project Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $54.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 114,430 shares to 409,685 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.