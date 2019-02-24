Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm (HYI) Increases 0.42% on Feb 23

Shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm (TSE:HYI) last traded at 9.53, representing a move of 0.42%, or 0.04 per share, on volume of 39,865 shares. After opening the trading day at 9.51, shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm traded in a close range. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm currently has a total float of 11.79M shares and on average sees 15,853 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 8.96 and high of 10.12.

Facts About S&P/TSX Index

S&P/TSX is Canada’s leading market index that features stocks of the largest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The index features stocks as measured by market-capitalization, and currently account for 70% of the total market capitalization of the TSX.

The S&P TSX came into being after replacing the TSE 300 Index that was initially used as a benchmark for the country’s stock market. The performance of the index is most of the time used by investors worldwide to gauge the health of the country’s equity market as well as overall economy.

Listing Requirements

Inclusion into the index requires a company to have its stock first listed on the TSX. The company must also be incorporated under Canadian laws. Given that the index is market-capitalization weighted, all stocks listed must weigh at least 0.05% of the index with a share price tag of not less than C$1 in the last three trading session of any given month. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm complies with the rules for listing.

The index also plays close watch to a company’s liquidity prior to the listing of its stock. For a stock to be listed on the S&P TSX it must be liquid enough to support unusual volume changes as well as dollar movements. The measure also ensures that at no one point one stock dominates the movement of the entire index.

TSX Coverage Sector

The S&P TSX has about 250 components at any given point from which the weighted points are generated. These components cover a variety of sectors ranging from Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Energy to Healthcare. Currently, Financials account for 36% of the index total market capitalization with the Energy sector coming a close second with 20% share.

Since its inception, the S&P TSX has registered an all-time low of 217.50 points registered in February 1950. The Index all time high currently stands at 15657.63 points, printed in September 2014. The energy and the commodities sectors are known to have a huge say on the index overall performance given that a majority of components it carries have exposure to the two sectors.

S&P TSX is dominated by commodity stocks notably in the oil sector given the concentration of natural resources in Canada. The index was on the receiving end at the beginning of the year having taken a beating on oil prices plunging to multi-year lows. A recovery in the sector in recent months has aroused hopes of a bright future as commodity prices continue to strengthen.

TSX Performance

A move by OPEC members to curb production should have a positive impact on the S&P TSX given that the same would bolster stock prices of a good number of stocks it carries. Stability in the Canadian economy is another reason the index continues to evoke interest from institutional investors worldwide as it is seen as a safe haven compared to other economies that are slowly sinking into recession. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Comm.

Domestic and foreign retail investors flocking into the Canadian equity market is only expected to push the S&P TSX higher given the growth prospects of most of the companies it carries.