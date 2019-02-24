Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) Contrasting side by side

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 212.40M 0.30 119.12M -3.38 0.00 Weatherford International plc 5.74B 0.14 2.81B -2.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Weatherford International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Weatherford International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -56.08% -0.1% 0% Weatherford International plc -48.95% 236.3% -28.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. In other hand, Weatherford International plc has beta of 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Weatherford International plc is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Weatherford International plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Weatherford International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weatherford International plc 2 7 0 2.78

Competitively Weatherford International plc has an average target price of $2.25, with potential upside of 182.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.6% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares and 30.57% of Weatherford International plc shares. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Weatherford International plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -14.72% -39.43% -40.84% -22.02% -19.05% -18.01% Weatherford International plc -19.49% -65.11% -80.65% -86.88% -86.34% -88.96%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has stronger performance than Weatherford International plc

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Weatherford International plc beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.