Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding; Cibc World Markets Lifted By $11.96 Million Its Unum Group Com (UNM) Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 46.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 30,000 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 23.34%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 35,000 shares with $2.30M value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 898,358 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Unum Group Com (UNM) stake by 981.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 306,578 shares as Unum Group Com (UNM)’s stock declined 13.58%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 337,823 shares with $13.20 million value, up from 31,245 last quarter. Unum Group Com now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.05 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 100,084 shares to 109,755 valued at $8.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 14,969 shares and now owns 256,911 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 50,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $2.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 35,800 shares. Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) was raised too.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.10 million for 7.08 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.32% EPS growth.