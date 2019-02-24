IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Contrasting side by side

Both IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 4.26B 4.31 626.96M 5.87 30.52 Criteo S.A. 2.30B 0.81 88.64M 1.55 14.78

Demonstrates IAC/InterActiveCorp and Criteo S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Criteo S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Criteo S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 14.72% 18.5% 7.6% Criteo S.A. 3.85% 11.1% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Criteo S.A. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Dividends

IAC/InterActiveCorp dividend pay is $0.34 per share with 0.16% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Criteo S.A.

Analyst Ratings

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Criteo S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively Criteo S.A. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 3.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Criteo S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.72% -3.22% -12.14% 13.77% 43.12% 46.58% Criteo S.A. -1.97% 6.68% -0.57% -21.02% -25.84% -12.26%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 15 of the 15 factors Criteo S.A.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.