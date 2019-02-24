Icm Asset Management Has Increased Acco Brands (ACCO) Holding by $401,500; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Metlife (MET) as Market Value Declined

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 35.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,000 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 645,194 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 45.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,625 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.07M, down from 245,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 4.88 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 91,104 shares to 320,556 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,653 shares to 33,876 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 43,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).