Icon Advisers Has Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding By $542,800; Ocean Bio Chem (OBCI) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Icon Advisers Inc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 38.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc acquired 2,300 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock declined 24.64%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 8,300 shares with $1.96M value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $9.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 412,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018

Ocean Bio Chem Inc (OBCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 4 cut down and sold positions in Ocean Bio Chem Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 334,400 shares, up from 321,863 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ocean Bio Chem Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 6,080 shares traded. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) has declined 19.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OBCI News: 21/03/2018 OCEAN BIO-CHEM DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND: $0.06 PER/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 02/04/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports 2017 – Full Year and Fourth Quarter Net Income and Net Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ocean Bio-Chem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OBCI); 02/04/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem 4Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Bio-Chem Declares Special Dividend of 6c

More notable recent Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ocean Bio-Chem: Go For A Long Ride With This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Snappy Marine, Inc. – PR Newswire” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Sales of $8.4 Million; and Net Income of $523,000 and Diluted EPS of $0.06 for the First Quarter of 2018 – PR Newswire” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports Record 2017 & Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Sales and Prospects for 2018 – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 17, 2018.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.99 million. The firm offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs and other related accessories. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It also makes automotive products, such as fuel treatments for gas and diesel engines, motor oils, greases, and related items; anti-freeze and windshield washes; and automotive polishes, cleaners, and other items.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6,952 activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. for 79,209 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owns 11,305 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 106 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 12,935 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174.72 million activity. 675,000 shares were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P., worth $135.00 million.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) stake by 15,332 shares to 120,933 valued at $5.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 11,446 shares and now owns 66,727 shares. Wfc 7 1/2 12/31/49 Pfd was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 9 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 10. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADS in report on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2,356 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny accumulated 955 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,740 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 6,423 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 211,723 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 30,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.02% or 52,877 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Co owns 91 shares. 249,955 are owned by Check Ca. Regions Corporation owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,423 shares. The New York-based Roystone Cap Mgmt LP has invested 5.68% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 3,878 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,053 shares. Symons Management accumulated 38,654 shares or 3.03% of the stock. North Star reported 265 shares stake.