Ifrah Financial Services Has Lowered Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding by $300,390; Shares Rose; Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $344,288 as Valuation Declined

Ifrah Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 33.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $598,000, down from 14,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 886,324 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.54 million, down from 41,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patriot Wealth Management reported 75,831 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 575,941 shares. 38,999 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.49% stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 529 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,609 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,313 shares. Dakota Wealth invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lee Danner & Bass owns 47,655 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 5,618 shares. Eii Cap invested in 1,433 shares. Monarch Mngmt invested in 5,584 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc, which manages about $292.28 million and $282.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,141 shares to 34,546 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SERV’s profit will be $28.49M for 46.74 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.66% negative EPS growth.