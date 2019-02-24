ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 50.12M 7.06 55.57M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmuCell Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -110.87% -256.9% -55.9%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 3.2 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmuCell Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 54%. About 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -1.64% -4.77% 25.96% 23.79% 30.55% 21.69%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.