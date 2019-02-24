Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.00M 4.32 10.33M 1.25 1.01 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.17M 44.69 111.46M -3.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -46.95% -20.8% -18.2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,155.90% -132.5% -44.6%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 79.64%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 88.55% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.6% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.26% -49.4% -42.2% -31.89% -36.36% -37.93% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.11% -11.05% -31.2% -36.88% -61.02% -61.56%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.