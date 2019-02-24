Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 261.00M 5.83 395.06M 1.65 10.69 Cellectis S.A. 25.47M 28.67 82.53M -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 151.36% -104.6% 60.2% Cellectis S.A. -324.03% -23% -18.8%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.22. Cellectis S.A.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 28.2 and a Quick Ratio of 28.2. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 45.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 29.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -3.5% 10.33% 21.27% 21.1% 36.8% 24.17% Cellectis S.A. -12.03% -27.86% -25.47% -35.88% -21.71% -33.55%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cellectis S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.