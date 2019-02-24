Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 17.18M -8.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -198.4% -140.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 76.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 1 5 2.83 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $30.4, while its potential upside is 6.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 11.7% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. -1.79% -15.77% -7.98% -78.32% -82.76% -84.01%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.