InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 3.61M 2.06 10.89M -57.85 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 66.04M 0.27 2.71M -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. -301.66% -200.1% -125.8% Dynatronics Corporation -4.10% -32.5% -7.9%

Volatility & Risk

InspireMD Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.94. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. InspireMD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InspireMD Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.16%. Competitively, 35% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -11.26% -20.52% -5.33% -84.83% -96.22% -95.93% Dynatronics Corporation 0.77% -8.39% -2.96% -11.06% 9.17% -9.15%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. was more bearish than Dynatronics Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dynatronics Corporation beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.