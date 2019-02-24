INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 97.21M 4.71 125.32M -1.60 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 4.20M 23.21 73.76M -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -128.92% -362% -50.8% Chimerix Inc. -1,756.19% -36.5% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.9 and has 19.9 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.57% for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.83%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -14.48% -36.93% -36.54% -26.15% -12.29% -46.57% Chimerix Inc. 2.74% -5.85% -11.52% -24.89% -25.55% -27%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has weaker performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chimerix Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.