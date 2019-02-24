INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 97.21M 4.71 125.32M -1.60 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 2.31M 74.86 9.79M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -128.92% -362% -50.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -423.81% -18.6% -17.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.87 which is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 43.3 Current Ratio and a 43.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$11 is INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.57%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 427.91% and its consensus target price is $43.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.2% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.83%. Competitively, 21.61% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -14.48% -36.93% -36.54% -26.15% -12.29% -46.57% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.33% -18.58% -36.59% 19.57% 3.33% -8.52%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.