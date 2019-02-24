Intel (INTC) Valuation Rose While Pettyjohn Wood & White Lifted Holding by $1.25 Million; Visa (V) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 245.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 26,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 10,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,502 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 44,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 sales for $893,356 activity. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155 worth of stock. On Monday, December 17 the insider Shenoy Navin sold $409,874. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11,350 shares to 9,140 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,540 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $232.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 16,815 shares to 46,481 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.04 million activity. The insider RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541.