Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

This is a contrast between Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 16.71M 9.75 3.27M 0.26 49.62 SPX Corporation 1.54B 1.04 78.20M 2.49 10.86

Table 1 highlights Intelligent Systems Corporation and SPX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPX Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Systems Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Intelligent Systems Corporation is currently more expensive than SPX Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intelligent Systems Corporation and SPX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 19.57% 15% 13.2% SPX Corporation 5.08% 29.2% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Systems Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. In other hand, SPX Corporation has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, SPX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares and 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation -6.43% 23.57% 13.1% 61.07% 231.01% 183.99% SPX Corporation -8.69% -8.1% -20.14% -27.68% -13.82% -13.95%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation has 183.99% stronger performance while SPX Corporation has -13.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation beats SPX Corporation.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.