Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164.21M 16.86 332.51M -12.40 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 2.31M 74.86 9.79M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -202.49% -644.1% -65.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -423.81% -18.6% -17.5%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -1 and its 200.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 43.3 and 43.3 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $167.27, while its potential upside is 79.19%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 427.91% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.2% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.3% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -7.4% -7.2% 39.22% 72.45% 81.43% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.33% -18.58% -36.59% 19.57% 3.33% -8.52%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 81.43% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -8.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.